KAMPALA — Dr. Baterana Byaruhanga, the Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital has on Tuesday afternoon been arrested.

Dr. Byaruhanga who has led Mulago for over 10 years was picked up by the State House Health Monitoring Unit led by its Director Warren Namara for alleged mismanagement of the national referral hospital.

Namara told reporters that Mulago Hospital has been under their radar for the last couple of months following various concerns on its management and the quality of services rendered to the population.

“We are querying mismanagement of resources, medicines and equipment at the hospital. As the head of the hospital, he is responsible and we invited him to help us with the ongoing investigations mid last month,” he said.

He says that they were forced to arrest the ED for failing to honour their summons.

Dr. Baterana’s appointment followed investigations into corruption allegations and mismanagement by the Health Monitoring Unit that saw the transfer of the then Executive Director, Dr. Edward Ddumba.

Dr. Byarugaba came in with promises of improving services at Mulago National Referral Hospital and fighting corruption that had bedevilled the institution

