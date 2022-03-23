KAMPALA – News reaching our desk indicate that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the NRM has endorsed Deputy Speaker Anita Among as their flag bearer for the Speakership race that fell vacant after the passing of Speaker Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah.

On Tuesday, a total of 13 NRM members of Parliament expressed their interest in replacing Oulanyah.

They included; Deputy Speaker Anita Among, Deputy Attorney General and Kyaka legislator Jackson Kafuuzi, Dokolo South County MP Felix Okot Ogong, Hon Sarah Opendi, the woman MP for Tororo District, and Hon Theodore Ssekikubo, Arua Central MP Jackson Atima, Hon Alex Brandon Kintu, and the State Minister for Defence, Jacob Oboth Oboth, Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and other.

Aceng, however, on Wednesday withdrew her intentions to join the race to replace fallen speaker, saying that whereas it’s her constitutional right to contest and eligible to be elected the Speaker of Parliament in accordance to Article 82 (2), she takes a decision to withdraw for the same.

“I’ve taken a decision to withdraw my intention to stand for the Position of Speaker of Parliament of Uganda. I have not had enough time to consult my party leadership, colleagues and family,” announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“It is public knowledge that, pursuant to Article 82(4) of the Constitution, there is urgency to fill the position of Speaker, since the demise of Our beloved brother; the Rt.Hon. Jacob L. Oulanyah. However, as a candidate, I have not had enough time to consult my party leadership, not made enough consultations with fellow colleagues and even my family and therefore, I feel it is only proper that I step down.”

The voting of the next Speaker of Parliament is scheduled for Friday.

