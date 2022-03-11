KAMPALA — The Uganda People’s Defense Forces have poured cold water on fast-spreading reports on Friday evening that the Chief of Logistics and Engineering (CLE) Brig. Charles Bakahumura has been arrested.

Spokesman, Brig. Felix Kulaigye, has been quoted by Watchdog Uganda online atforns that the news published by by other online platforms was “FAKE” and should be treated with “contempt it deserves”.

“I spoke to that journalist and told him there is nothing like that. I don’t know why he went ahead and published the story.” Brig. Kulaigye is quoted as saying.

Brig. Bahahumura has also confirmed on Friday evening that he was a free man.

“I have just returned from my normal duties and I am good,” he told our writer.

President Museveni appointed Brig. Bakahumura CLE in the 2017 military reshuffle. There have been no reports of scandals in the Logistics department under his stewardship.

Sources in Mbuya, say, instead, the brigadier has introduced stringent systems to ensure army suppliers maintain their integrity.

Brig. Bakahumura, a former chief of Military Intelligence is one of the UPDF officers that have risen on merit.

