KWEEN – A group of anti-corruption monitors in Kween district has asked the Inspector General of Governmnet (IGG), Ms Beti Oliver Kamya to allocate some time and go and conduct public accountability meeting with the public in Kween district.

The monitors say the corruption in the district has made many locals fail to benefit from governmnet programs in the district.

Joel Cherop, a secretary of Kween Anti-corruption monitors group said Kween has spent a billion shillings paying for the non-functional water system.

Cherop said shs 1billion was spent in the last financial year for paying two non-functional gravity flows each amounting to shs 500m.

“Those none gravity flows, one is located in Kwosir sub county and Kasoko sub county in Kween district.”

He added that apart from the money spent, the district again paid off shs 478 million for uncompleted structure which is Kaptum Health Centre III yet the whole project was costing governmnet shs 500m.

“The contractor has disappeared after recieving the advance payment and no body is following him up,” he said.

Joicy Chemutai, another member of anti-corruption monitor said the IGG also needs to check on staff, arguing that people have been given positions in the district yet they are not qualified.

“As anti-corruption group of Kween, there is alot of rot in Kween imagine, civil servants have their own companies and they award contracts to those companies,” she said.

Chemutai named one of the companies called Tesla which is belonging to one of finance officer saying it was awarded 17 contracts in a single quator

“How can you award one contractor 17 contracts in one single quarter?” she asked.

Peter Chemonges, another monitor said some district officials have started threatening the anti-corruption monitors for exposing the rot in the district.

“We shall never be intimidated by their threats what we want is corruption in to end in Kween,” she said.

Ms Ever Kwesiga the resident district commisioner Kween backed the anticorruption monitors saying corruption in Kween has left people wandering whether governmnet is fighting corruption.

She noted that she ones refused to commision two non function gravity flows which was constructed at shs 500m each because there was no water.

“They took me to commision two gravity flows in Kwosir and Kasoko but all these facilities were not functioning, when I asked the source of water there no source of water but money spent,”She said.

Mr. Albert Anguria, the acting district Engineer decline to respond on the claim by the monitors referring us to the chief administrative officer.

“Am not supposed to speak to the press. Please get intouch with the chief adminstrative officer,” he said.

Mrs Albina Awor the chief administrative officer Kween when contacted said she was still new in the district having transfered recently.

She promised to follow up the projects one by one to certain their status.

