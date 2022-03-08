KAMPALA — Vice President Jessica Alupo has stressed the need for inclusion of both genders if development and transformation are to be fully realised.

The Vice President also called out for continuous participation in social issues since challenges faced by one gender, affect the other.

The Vice President made these remarks ahead of the International Women’s Day celebrations that are marked on 8th March every year.

“There can be no meaningful participation if the table hosts one gender,” she said, adding that the work and initiatives by President Museveni to realise gender parity have started bearing fruit.

Alupo who is the second female Vice President of Uganda and doubles as Woman MP for Katakwi district hailed the different efforts by the Government in delivering services like access to clean water, free universal education and access to health centers as key in breaking some of the barriers against gender parity. “The different laws and policies in place are a testimony of Government’s commitment towards women emancipation and gender parity”, she said.

She also appealed to both women and men at all levels to support the implementation of the Parish Development Model which seeks to transform communities at the lowest level which is the Parish.

“I am certain that if the grassroot people support, supervise and use the resources for the intended Objectives, then we will transform our communities, our families and our country. This is one of the ways indeed, that we will achieve a sustainable future, and in turn, support the aspirations of both genders, in tandem with development,” Alupo added.

Her remarks came ahead of the International Women’s Day celebrations that will be held at Kololo Independence grounds.

President Museveni is expected chief guest.

