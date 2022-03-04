KAMPALA —Airtel Uganda, has expressed interest to support tech innovations by ordinary Ugandans following a tweet by NBS TV journalist and news anchor, Canary Mugume who posted a story of tech-enabled pregnancy wristband innovator Sedrick Otolo.

The wristband is designed to track pregnant women’s temperature, locations and relay the data to doctors in real-time.

Canary posted @If there are heroes that should be celebrated, Lira-based 23-year-old Sedrick Otolo is one of them. Sedrick has developed a wearable hand wrist device that tracks a pregnant woman’s temperature, heartbeat, pressure, GPS location & relays data to a doctor in real-time.

Sedrick’s innovation is inspired by the death of a relative which robbed him an opportunity of being an uncle. This app could be a life saver in Uganda where there are 43 deaths per 1000 live births. Also, 336 out of 100,000 mothers die while giving birth.https://t.co/k7OKAJimv2 — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) March 1, 2022

In reaction, NTV news anchor Andrew Kyamagero on 4th March 2022, tweeted @ Very commendable innovative efforts by this young man leveraging Tech to change lives. I’d like to see him go further, which was followed by another tweet On 5th March 2022, @ I’ve Had an interesting chat with the team @airtel_UG about this story.”

Kyamagero’s tweet was followed by a response from Airtel Uganda. @Airtel_UG tweets: Thank you @Andrew and for sharing this innovation story with us. We are glad to support and are sure there are more Ugandans using tech to change lives. We’d love to hear more of these movers.

I saw a tweet from @CanaryMugume about a young man who has come up with a very innovative device. Sedrick Otolo's hand wrist wearable device to track, in real time, the health of pregnant women in Uganda is incredible. Thank you Canary for giving it recognition. pic.twitter.com/SnxUsTKIxa — Gaetano Kagwa ???? (@gaetanokagwa) March 2, 2022

Other key media personalities who joined in the conversation on other social media platforms like Instagram include; NTVs Lynda Danne, Capital FM Breakfast Show Hosts Lucky Mbabazi and Gaetano Kagwa, and Dember FMs Ruth Kalibala.

The power of social media in connecting people to brands continues to unravel.

So @Airtel_Ug given your a marvel brand in supporting such innovations. Could you please offer any support to this young innovator? https://t.co/2wwnaZhNYQ — Andrew Kyamagero Omuntu Wawansi. (@kyamageroandrew) March 4, 2022

It’s important for brands like Airtel to keep listening in on social media and supporting individuals who are leveraging technology to positively impact their communities and the country as a whole.

