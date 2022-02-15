OBONGI – The Rt Hon Secretary-General Richard Todwong has called on the people of Obongi district to take advantage of the available government programs to uplift their household incomes.

While addressing a gathering this afternoon at Sunset grounds, Obongi district, the Secretary-General told the people that the government had injected large sums of money into poverty alleviation programs to benefit the wanainchi.

“The war we need to fight is household poverty, the government will play its role, but you as an individual have a role to play too. Every parish will receive 100million per year under the Parish Development Model to ensure that you improve your household incomes. Emyooga is in place to also help boost your incomes,” the Secretary-General said.

Todwong thanked the people for overwhelmingly voting the party flagbearers in the concluded 2021 general elections and promised on behalf of the NRM government to deliver on the promises made in the party manifesto.

“As secretary-general of the party, it is my responsibility to see to it that we deliver on our promises. I will work with your MPs to ensure that we implement all that has been pledged. We will follow up to ensure it is delivered as promised,” Todwong said.

He then assured the people of the government’s commitment to construct the Laropi bridge that connects Obongi to Adjumani district.

“As long as NRM is in government, the bridge and the ferry bothering Obongi district will be delivered. All these are captured in the party manifesto, and therefore, you are going to be served,” he said.

The Secretary-General was presented with over 1500 formerly opposition supporters who defected to the NRM, he thanked them for making the right choice for both their district and country.

“I am extremely happy to receive the new converts joining the NRM from these other parties that have been confusing you. Take this opportunity to welcome you. It is now easy for the National Chairman to now address your issues,” Todwong said.

On her part, the State Minister for Primary Education, Hon Joyce Moriku Kaducu told the masses that the government had secured funds for the construction of a seed secondary school in Gimara Sub-county and that funds had also been earmarked for the construction of a technical school in the district.

The Secretary-General was accompanied by the Arua City MP Hon Atima Lee Jackson, the Director for Finance and Administration Hajat Medina Naham among others.

