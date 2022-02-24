GULU – Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) and Gulu University on February 23, 2022 launched a Technology and Innovation Support Centre (TISC) hosted at the Gulu University Library.

The TISC at Gulu University brings the number of TISC host institutions in

Uganda to 30. Other institutions that are already part of the TISC program include Makerere University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Busitema University, Kyambogo University, Ndejje University, Kampala International University, National Agricultural Research

Organization, the Uganda National Council for Science and Technology

among others.

Through the TISC program researchers in developing countries are provided access to quality patent and non patent information for purposes of improving the quality of their research to come up with solutions that address the day today challenges.

The institutions participating in this program are generally supported by URSB on matters of intellectual property protection and management as well as support on formulation of institutional intellectual property policies.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) TISC program

spearheaded by URSB was launched in Uganda in 2015 and has since seen the established 30 TISC centers at Universities, Research and Development Institutions and Innovation hubs across the country. The TISC project has led to a growth in the number of patent, utility model and design applications from universities and research institutions.

The training comes at a time when many research and development

institutions in the country are struggling to undertake quality research that addresses the day today challenges as well as effectively managing the outputs arising out of that research.

Speaking at the launch, the Vice Chancellor, Gulu University, Prof. George Laadah Openjuru reiterated the importance of intellectual Property to the university as it approaches the 20th anniversary of its creation and lauded URSB for the support and creation of awareness at the university in respect to URSB services in general and IP in particular.

The Vice Chancellor further committed to support the TISC to realize its full potential and facilitate the protection of university IP like the university

trademark and university graduation gown among others.

URSB trained the Staff and Researchers under the university in the basic principles of intellectual property, conducting patent searches as well as how to access the services available under the TISC URSB continues to support institutions in the establishment of TISCs across the country with TISC centres located across various districts of the country including Kampala, Gulu, Entebbe, Lira, Serere, Mbarara, Jinja among others.

