KAMPALA – The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has nominated its party flag bearers for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) ahead of 2022/2027 elections later this year.

Addressing reporters at a weekly press briefing, UPC Head of Media and Communications Muzeyi Faizo said the party leadership headed by Assistant Secretary General (ASG) Ben Bakkabulindi Kigongo screened and nominated up to eight people who picked nomination forms, returned them before Tuesday deadline.

Mr Faizo told reporters that the candidate will have enough time to approach MPs of the 11th Parliament for votes.

They are; Samuel Ediau (Amuria District), Isaac Ojok Anok (Kwania District), Fred Ebil (Kole District) and Calvin Ogwang (Apac District).

Others are Silver Oluka and Andrew Joseph Omiat both from Soroti District, Atim Joy Ongom (Lira City) and Brenda Atim Kinyera (Gulu City).

“As we talk now, the processing of the nomination forms for the above-mentioned candidates is ongoing and thereafter, they will be sent to the vetting committee which is the Party cabinet on notice,” Mr Faizo.

He revealed that vetting will be followed by the internal elections conducted by UPC Parliamentary Group to select one suitable candidate that will be presented to the Speaker of Parliament as the Party flag bearer for UPC.

Mr Faizo lauded UPC members who picked nomination forms for offering themselves to represent the Party in the forthcoming EALA elections that will be conducted in Parliament.

He also appealed to all candidates to avoid the blackmail and smear politics against one another.

