KAMPALA – Uganda’s Premier Robinah Nabbanja has Chaired the second interministerial meeting to organize for the upcoming Non-aligned Movement Summit to be held in Uganda in 2023.

The Non -Aligned Movement Summit (NAM) that was founded in 1961 aims at creating dialogue for a peaceful and Prosperous world in a just and equitable order.

Uganda will take over Chairmanship of the summit from Azerbaijan.

During the meeting that was held at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Saturday participants agreed that the summited must be anchored in the basic etiquette of international relations.

The Premier reiterated government’s commitment in respect to the universal principles of NAM such as promoting peace, security,rule of law, economic development, social progress and human rights for all.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Foreign Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka , PSST Ministry of finance Ramathan Ggobi and other technocrats attended the meeting.

