KAMPALA – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) – Office of National Chairman Persons with Disabilities – PWDS League- CEC has announced that the registration of PWDs for National IDs and also for the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE) is ongoing Countrywide.

This exercise commenced on Monday 14th February 2022 and will end on 28th February 2022.

Katto Gabriel Maguru, the National Chairman NRM PWDs said that all PWDS without National Identification Cards should move to the designated participating Sub counties in their respective District to take advantage of this open opportunity and get registered in order to benefit from government programs such as SAGE, Emyooga, Parish Development Model among others.

“Therefore, you are advised to Move with your Guide/ Assistant/Guardian/Relative who Possesses a Valid National ID. NIRA Officials, GISOs, Chairpersons of Local Council are all available in the Sub Counties to help you get registered.”

“Endeavour to mobilize fellow PWDs fraternity to go and register in order to get this important lifetime document. The Importance of a National ID is no longer a topic of discussion!”

