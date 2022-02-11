KAMPALA – The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into numerous cases of fraudulent forgeries, extortion and human rights violations by a one Abdallah Kayonde, the ED Migrants Workers Voice Network.

According to documents presented, Mr. Kayonde is accused of engaging in different criminal acts including among others fleecing money from unsuspecting domestic workers in countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman and UAE purporting to help desperate Ugandans to get justice.

This followed after the Ministry received several calls from several people whose relatives the Migrants Workers Voice Network Company located in Rubaga road promised National Identity cards and passports which were allegedly withheld by the recruiting firms.

About 326 Ugandans have complained against Abdallah Kayonde who requested Ugx 200,000 shillings promising to train and also secure them jobs abroad, but they have never got jobs nor the money.

Ugandans seeking to work abroad have been urged to consult the labour ministry for an authentic list of labour export firms.

Those abroad have also been advised to seek assistance from the Ugandan Embassies.

