KAMPALA —The Deputy Speaker, Anita Among has revealed that the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah is receiving specialised treatment outside the country.

While chairing the Plenary sitting of Tuesday, 08 February 2022, Anita Among said that the Speaker left the country for treatment on Friday, 04 February 2022.

According to the Deputy Speaker, Oulanyah who has been unwell for the last two weeks received treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

“During the period he was receiving medical attention at Mulago Hospital, medical experts in consultation with his personal doctors agreed to take him out of Mulago to a specialized hospital,” the Deputy Speaker said adding that, ‘we pray that he recovers fast and comes back to resume his job’.

She urged Members of Parliament to disregard social media comments on the Speaker’s health.

“I spoke to Rt Hon. Jacob Oulanyah before I came to the House today and he is in good moods. He told me to tell the Members that he loves them,” Among said.

The Government Chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa commended the Deputy Speaker for updating the House on the Speaker’s health.

“We pray for the recovery of the Speaker. He told us last time that it has to be we and the moment we work as we in this House, then we will ensure that work goes on in case one of us is indisposed,” Tayebwa said.

