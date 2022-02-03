KAMPALA – The NRM Secretary-General Richard Todwong has on Thursday met the Uganda National Students Association (UNSA) delegation led by their President Mr Welunga Yusuf at the NRM headquarters in Kampala.

In an interaction with the students’ leaders, Todwong challenged them to use every available opportunity to serve all students diligently by providing a platform through which students’ issues like school fees, drug abuse, pregnancy among others can be addressed by government and other education stakeholders.

This according to Mr Todwong will make the UNSA leadership relevant to fellow students in schools and universities and in turn will make them shine to the entire community and country.

“Let your year of service be different from the previous ones by striving to scan through and identify student challenges that hinder their study at school. Talk about issues like the increase in drug abuse, pregnancies, challenges to do with school fees among others and seek for solutions through engaging with government, media, parents and other relevant authorities.”

He also rallied the executive to regard UNSA leadership as a golden opportunity to serve since it provides a stepping stone to lead transit into national politics.

“Let your positions be a stepping stone to other bigger ones. It is fun to be a student because it gives you a chance to speak your mind and therefore, use it well and efficiently. Many student leaders get lost along the way as they enter into national politics,” Todwong said.

He as well cautioned them against reckless behaviours like greed for money from mature men which put their lives at risk of contracting a disease like HIV/AIDS and ruin their dreams and aspirations.

The secretary-general expressed his commitment towards engaging the UNSA leadership in party activities that are aimed at transforming peoples lives.

UNSA leadership led by their president Mr Yusuf Welunga asked Mr Todwong to consider training and induction of student and youth leaders to prepare them ahead of national politics.

It would be very prudent that we are earmarked for training to the national leadership institute Kyankwanzi to make national leadership attractive to other good student leaders out there and even endear more students towards the NRM party.

