President Museveni has lifted curfew on Boda Bodas, allowing them to move 24 hours starting Monday, February 7.

President Museveni made the announcement during Terehe Sita on Sunday.

“I want to announce that starting tomorrow at 6pm, boda boda riders are opened to continue work. From tomorrow, the boda bodas can work trans night like all the others,” Museveni said, noting that he had been briefed that since he reopened the night economy, many people have been sleeping in bars because there are no boda bodas to transport them home.

He noted this will be a story of past starting tomorrow.

The President maintained a ban on Boda Bodas not allowing them to operate beyond 7pm citing criminality.

“I know some are thieves and others murderers but we shall see how to deal with them in another way but not closing them. We are to introduce digital monitors in all motorcycles and vehicles at their cost. You have to buy the digital tracking device,” he said.

“We want to end crime using motorcycles and vehicles by introducing digital monitors so that if I am here central command knows who is here. If I try to remove it the central command will see who is trying to remove it. The issue of using vehicles to commit crime using vehicles or motorcycles to cause crime and change plate numbers is finished. It will no longer happen.”

Museveni also noted that within the next six months, the process of installing spy chips in all vehicles and motorcycles will begin.

The full opening is expected to revive the economy that has contracted severely over the last two years, with taxes remaining very low.

