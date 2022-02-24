KINSHASA, DRC: President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Capital Kinshasa for the 10th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Region.

At Kinsasha International Airport, the President, accompanied by the former Prime Minister and head of the African Global Security Foundation, a continental security Think-Tank Hon. Amama Mbabazi, was welcomed by the DRC Deputy Prime Minister Jene Sama Lukonde, the Minister of Sports Serge Conde and Security Chiefs.

On the Ugandan side, the President was received by Hon. John Mulimba, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs), the Special Presidential Advisor of Defence and Security Lt. Gen. Proscovia Nalweyiso and other government officials.

Museveni joined his counterparts, Republic of Congo Brazzaville President Denis Sassou-Nguesso and President of Angola Joao Manuel Gonçaves Laurenço.

The meeting is expected to attract Heads of State and representatives from the 13 countries under the Great Lakes Region including Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Gabon, South Africa, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Today’s summit will also see Uganda’s President Museveni hand over chairmanship of the Mechanism to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

The two-day summit is being held at State House Kinshasa.

