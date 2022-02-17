KAMPALA —Movit Products has rewarded its customers who participated in the ‘Kawoowo Mu Afcon’ campaign.

Kawoowo Mu Afcon is a digital campaign initiated by Movit Products during the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

The campaign ran on the sidelines of the Afcon games which Movit Products sponsored through its Movit Brand.

It entailed predicting to win goodies. The participants were tasked to predict winners of the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and overall winners.

A total of 12 winners were identified and were rewarded with soccer balls, t-shirts, hampers, and shopping vouchers while the grand winner was treated to dinner at Café Javas.

While handing over the prizes, Mr Stephen Adinyai, Brand Manager Movit said, “the campaign was aimed at giving back our customers who continuously support Movit brand in various aspects.”

He added that sports present the opportunity for Movit brand to engage with customers.

Some of the Kawoowo Mu Afcon winners include Joy Mukyala, Ivan Bawalane, Abromovic Bwengye, Kalema Isaac Joseph, Mayanja Dorothy, Vicent Kipchumba, and Birungi Gordon among others.

