KAMPALA — Kigezi region has listed three top economists —presenting names to President Museveni who is considering the next leadership movements at Bank of Uganda after the death of longest serving Governor, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

During Prof Mutebile’s burial, Kabale District LC5 Chairperson, Nelson Shanga asked President Museveni to ringfance BoU Governor job — noting that “it is the only one they we remaining with.”

A section of the public and opinion leaders have since pickup the matter—vetting potential candidates from Kigezi region, requesting the President to consider their olea while filling up position.

The list Includes Mr. Richard Byarugaba, the Director in charge of Finance at BOU,

Hon. David Bahati the Minister of State for Investment, Prof. Prof Augustine Nuwagaba a Consultant at REFF Consultants.

Richard Byarugaba

Mr. Byarugaba is currently the Executive Director Finance at BOU and with a spanning experience of 30 years in the banking sector.

He joined the BOU in May 1992 shortly after his Bachelors degree.

He is a Fellow of the prestigious Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in the UK and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAU).

He has since worked in various departments, namely; Banking Supervision, Domestic Financial Markets, Internal Audit, National Payments Systems and Banking until he rose to his current position.

In his current position, Byarugaba is in charge of overseeing the Accounts Department, National Payment Systems Department and the Agricultural Credit Facility.

“During his tenure, he worked so hard to ensure that the National Payment Systems Act 2020 was enacted and over 11 payment system providers and Fintechs have been licensed,” said one of the sources that spoke this website.

Mr. Byarugaba chairs the Investment sub-committee that makes tactical decisions on investment of the National Foreign Reserves.

This is in addition to chairing other committees especially the Board of Trustees for the Bank of Uganda defined contribution retirement scheme and member of the Bank of Uganda defined benefit retirement scheme.

David Bahati

David Bahati is the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Co-operatives responsible for the supervising the implementation of the Industrialization programs of the country.

Prior to new his role, Bahati served as the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Planning) from 2015 to 2021 responsible for economic development planning of the country.

Currently, he is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ndorwa County West, a position he has held since 2006. Bahati consistently been voted the best performing Member of Parliament and Minister of the by the Institute of Strategic Studies.

Throughout his 15 years of Public Service, the Hon. Minister Bahati has been a passionate community leader and advocate with a proven track record of results in the areas of National Planning and Economic Development, Public Sector Financing of SMEs, health, job creation and entrepreneurship.

Bahati, holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Cardiff University (UK); Bachelor of Commerce from Makerere University Kampala and is a Fellow of the Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCCA-UK) as well as a Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accounts of Uganda (ICPAU).

Prof Alfred Nuwagaba

Augustus Nuwagaba is an international consultant on economic transformation.

He is a wealth creation expert in Africa.

He is qualified (MBA) in application of central bank monetary policy on commercial bank competitiveness.

Prof. Nuwagaba has worked intensively in analysis of fiscal metrics for governments in Africa, review of financial performance and analysis of tax policies.

He works as the managing consultant at REEV Consult International Limited, a private consultancy firm, incorporated in Uganda, with headquarters at plot 515 Bombo road within the city of Kampala, Uganda’s capital and largest city.

He was Consultant for the African Peer Review Mechanism under NEPAD, was a member of the African Regional Panel of Experts on Development.

Nuwagaba

is a member of the World Bank Consultative Group that developed the African Plan of Action.

He was the team leader of FINSCOPE – Financial Penetration Project (2013). He was a team leader for Developing Financial Management and Training manual for Parliamentary Accountability Committees, member of audit committee of the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development of the Republic of Uganda, winner of International Award for significant Contribution to World Society and Appears In World Who is Who (2004), page 336.

In addition, he was a consultant for mid-term review of the National Development Plan for the Republic of Uganda [2010/11–2014/15].

He is a consultant for formulating the East African Community development investment plan (2016/17-2020/21). Nuwagaba is a regular speaker at the induction of members of Parliament of Uganda

Related