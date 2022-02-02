KAMPALA – Leaders in Kazo Constituency have heaped praises on the government for drafting and scaling up the poverty alleviation program dubbed Emyooga.

The leaders who were led by Dan Kimosho, the Kazo County MP, were speaking at the Emyooga monitoring function organized in his constituency at John’s Community Hall in Kazo County said the scheme has changed the lives of many Ugandans.

While presenting the Kazo County Emyooga performance report, Ruth Kashaka, the Resident District Commissioner said that the program has increased the productivity of the youth.

She explained that when she visited the different SACCOs, she was impressed seeing the youth engage in poultry and other things, a thing that wouldn’t have been possible without the Emyooga program.

According to the RDC, Emyooga funds have enabled beneficiaries to increase their disposable incomes.

“People have invested in small-scale businesses and that is what this program is all about. Now people have money to spend which is good for the economy. We identified one corruption issue in the Fish dealers Sacco and it was immediately sorted out. It was a family wrangle and we moved quickly to solve it,” she said.

Dan Kimosho, the Kazo County Member of Parliament, revealed that the Emyooga program has the potential to turn around the economy.

“This program can bring about change because for us in politics we want to see the trickle-down effect. We need to see that money gets to the common person.”

The legislator also reported to the minister that some group leaders decided to circulate the money among themselves leaving out others in the process.

“You would find that some leaders get Shs4 million or Shs5million but others don’t get a single coin,” he said.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo shared that the indicators of good performance in Emyooga program are savings and loan repayments.

Kasolo said these are the two benchmarks he uses when evaluating performance. With Kazo County registering savings totaling to Shs 114 million the Minister said they are lagging behind compared to other constituencies.

“In Kyotera just one Sacco has saved over Shs200 million but here the entire county has Shs114 million so you need to do more. I have already told my people to do more training because people need to be reminded again and again,” he said.

According to Kasolo, people forget easily and others have never attended training which means that they need to be trained more.

Though there has been trainings, the minister said the Microfinance Support Center is going to scale up training so that people don’t have excuses.

Reverend Samuel Mugisha, the Kazo district Chairperson, called on the government to increase the seed capital of the Emyooga program which currently stands at Shs30 million per Sacco.

“There are many associations and they need the money but the Shs30 million is little,” Mugisha said.

The minister of state for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has already informed the public that the government is going to inject in more money in Emyooga program. He said that each Sacco, which has met the threshold of performing well, will get Shs20 million.

