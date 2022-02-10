ISINGIRO – State Minister for Microfinance has said tipped the people of Isingiro District on the best saving practices to alleviate poverty.

Kasolo who was speaking at the Emyooga monitoring function organized at Kabuyanda town council in Isingiro West said the district is yet to perform well in Emyooga program if they change course.

“If you do exactly what I am going to tell you, then you can overtake other districts and perform much better.”

With Isingiro West Emyooga beneficiaries saving around up to Shs38 million, the minister gave examples of areas such as Kyotera Country where savings have clocked a tune of Shs400 million.

According to Kasolo, if Isingiro is to catch-up they need to save more with Saccos.

“The problem we have is eating every single penny you get thinking you will get tomorrow. With such a mentality, you cannot save. You need to be frugal with your funds,” he said.

He told them that they are not performing well yet they support president Museveni. Whilst concluding his first day in Isingiro District, Kasolo called on the people to divert the energy they use during elections to foster development.

“You voted for the NRM overwhelmingly. Now it’s time to shift your focus on development because the Emyooga reports I have received aren’t good.”

Kasolo revealed that President Museveni has done his part when it comes to unleashing poverty eradication programs.

“You have been eating government money from Entandikwa, bona bagagawale, Youth Livelihood program. You are your own enemies because that money is meant to change your lives but you waste it.”

Going forward, Kasolo said he was going to give more facilitation to Isingiro District commercial officers, whose task is to ensure that all defaulters pay back.

“I have been given Shs 20 million to inject into each Sacco across the country; however, only Saccos that performed well will get the money,” he said.

He tasked the commercial officer to write down particulars of all defaulters of emyooga since the government is going to take it upon themselves to ensure that they back.

Abdul Bisaso, the deputy national coordinator Youth Action for Social Protection and Economic Development (YASPED), called on Emyooga beneficiaries in Isingiro district to up their game if they are to improve their performance.

Bisaso who was addressing beneficiaries in Kabuyanda town council noted that savings that have so far been made aren’t pleasing since just one Sacco in Mbarara City North achieved the same feat.

“Isingiro as a district has five constituencies but you have around Shs 200 million in savings but the Produce Sacco in Mbarara City North saved Shs 220 million. It’s time you people woke up, the games are over,” Bisaso said.

Kabuyanda Town council Mayor Eldard Biryeija asked the Minister to give powers to Local Council One Chairpersons to arrest Emyooga funds defaulters.

Currently, the role of arresting defaulters resides with Resident District Commissioners (RDC) but the mayor says they can’t cover a lot of ground.

“The RDC is one in an entire district so he or she cannot be everywhere. We however have an LC 1 Chairperson in each village. They should be given powers to arrest those who aren’t paying back.”

