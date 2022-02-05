President Paul Kagame has been re-elected to lead the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), which is mandated to strengthen capacity of member states and regional bodies.

NEPAD is the agency that coordinates and executes priority regional and continental development projects to promote regional integration towards the accelerated realisation of Agenda 2063 – Africa’s vision and action plan.

Kagame’s election happened during a virtual session of the NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (HSGOC).

Kagame, as the Committee’s Chairperson, presided over the 39th session of the committee, which provides leadership to NEPAD.

“We are on the right path as Africa continues to rise to its challenges. The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic are still with us, but the pandemic has led Africa to take the opportunity to become self-reliant.

“I am confident that AUDA-NEPAD will continue to be on the forefront of Africa’s development path,” Kagame said in his opening statement.

DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, who is also Chairperson of the African Union, stated that, “We have to ensure that we have seamless implementation of Agenda 2063, together with the Regional Economic Communities and development partners for building the Africa We Want.”

“We therefore need to mobilise resources and ensure we accelerate economic integration on the continent, keeping to the goals we set for ourselves, using technology, innovation and investment in human capacity. This 39th session of the HSGOC is key for economic integration of our continent.”

Speaking on the impact of AUDA-NEPAD on the continent, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission noted that there is now much greater capacity for achieving integration with the ability to adapt by the Agency and its improved delivery of results, despite the Covid-19 pandemic challenges of the past two years.

He added: “It was demonstrated that we can have local solutions to local problems. We do not have enough words to thank Ibrahim Mayaki for the work he has done.”

Mayaki is the Agency’s outgoing CEO.

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall commended Mayaki for his “excellent work” while at the helm of the agency and announced that his country had decorated him with ‘the Order of the Lion’ in recognition of his achievements.

During the session, it was noted that AUDA-NEPAD had risen to meet challenges over the last 12 months with agility, resilience, and commitment.

Dr Mayaki stated that, “The Agency’s prioritisation was through innovative solutions in health, education and food systems. As an institution, we have made continuous improvements as a development agency and most importantly, for those we serve.”

The Heads of State also nominated a new CEO for the agency and his name will be submitted at the upcoming African Union Assembly for endorsement.

Kagame was initially unanimously elected to head the body in February 2020, when he replaced his Senegalese counterpart, President Macky Sall.

Related