KAMPALA – The Judiciary is on the search to discover the culprits running a fake Twitter handle in the name of the Chief Justice of Uganda, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny – Dollo.

In a statement, Judiciary claims to the said Twitter account bears photographs of the Chief Justice, which are suspected were randomly downloaded from the internet.

“The account also runs information from the Judiciary handle holding out as Chief Justice.”

“The Judiciary wishes to inform the general public that the Hon. the Chief

Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny – Dollo does not have a Twitter account,” they said.

The Justice army of the government has dissociated the Chief Justice from the said account and asked the general public not to patronise it because the fraudsters are using it to mislead members of the public about the Judiciary.

“In the meantime, the Judiciary is taking steps to have the Twitter account closed and the offenders prosecuted.”

Related