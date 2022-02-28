KAMPALA — Hariss International Ltd, the manufacturer of Riham products, bagged four (4) awards at the 2021 Pearl of Africa Customer Excellence Awards (POACEA).

The Awards Launched in October 2021 by the Uganda Manufacturers Society (UMS), are meant to recognize and reward companies that have constantly endeavored to put the customer first through deliberate actions towards progressive customer care, excellent customer experience, and customer prioritization throughout their operations.

Hariss International received the awards in four (4) categories as first runners-up;

1. Best Cx Cultural Adaptation Award.

2. Best Customer Retention Campaign.

3. Best use of customer insights and feedback.

4. Best Cx Team of the year.

At the Ceremony, Dr. Dorothy Kyeyune, the Keynote speaker, emphasized that “companies should transform from customer service to a customer life/experience journey.”

She also highlighted the key trends in the customer experience journey, which included; Understanding a customer at the moment, anticipating customer needs, actively adding value to customers, making CX tangible, among others.

As Hariss International, we are thrilled to have received such outstanding recognition.

“It is because of the joint efforts that we managed to achieve these awards. We, therefore, pledge to further our commitment towards understanding our customers in all our operations.”

Hariss International is the manufacturer of RIHAM products; Krystal Natural Mineral water, Oner Juice, Rock Boom Energy drinks among others.

