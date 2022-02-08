RUBINDI – The Minister of State for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has said that the poverty alleviation program dubbed ‘emyooga’ is the best performing decentralized program in history.

Kasolo who was speaking at Emyooga monitoring function in Rubindi Town Council, Kashari North said that the program has been performing really well ever since it was transferred from the central level to the local government.

“There is no Sacco that got money without the knowledge of the RDC. They (RDCs) first approve that a group exists and then they get the money. Saccos have leaders and they work with District Commercial Officers, you cannot say this program was not decentralized,” Kasolo said.

The minister said even the Microfinance Support Center which is giving the program technical advice has no say on who gets the money.

Kasolo said Emyooga is no longer a government program but it’s owned by the people.

“It’s you who decides who to give the loan to. It’s you who gets the money from the bank. It’s you who distributes the money. So how can you say that this is not your program?” Kasolo asked.

On the complaint that Emyooga program was introduced during campaign time, the Minister dismissed it as a nonstarter.

“If a government program is introduced during a campaign, why wouldn’t you participate in it? Didn’t you see roads being constructed during campaigns? You didn’t see a health center built during campaigns?”

Kasolo noted that his next step will be dispatching auditors to scrutinize Emyooga Sacco books of accounts across the country.

“You have shown me these papers but know auditors will soon be coming to check if what you have been telling me in these papers is real,” he warned.

Since he was still in the district, Kasolo fulfilled his earlier promise of awarding Mbarara North Produce dealers Emyooga SACCO with a brand new Motorcycle to help the member in day today running of the SACCO activities

The minister handed over the motorcycle to SACCO leaders led by Atweta AbdulWahabu the SACCO Chairperson and thanked them for being the best performing SACCO in Mbarara City

Kashari North MP Basil Bataringaya, asked his constituents to use Emyooga funds well.

“The money was given to Batayou and so far I haven’t heard reports of misuse. Please continue using the money well,” Bataringaya said.

Bataringaya thanked President Museveni for reappointing Minister Kasolo describing him as a ‘hands-on’ person.

“You have been all over the country monitoring this program. You are not like other people who are ever in offices.”

Emyooga program implementation in Mbarara District.

In the district, 36 Emyooga SACCOs formed in both Kashari North and Kashari South. The SACCOs have increased the seed capital from Ugx 1,119,854,500 to Ugx 1,753,524,000 making an increase of Ugx 633,669,500. Total savings Ugx 424,853,700. Total Share Capital Ugx 201,084,000. Loan disbursed Ugx 968,524,000

The average loan recovery Percentage stands at 62% for the district and the total number of Parish Associations that have benefited are 455 serving a population of 6252 members.

Emyooga SACCOS have created 36 jobs for the local community in a period of eight months. Members at Parish level have been able to start income generating activities thereby reducing HouseHold poverty through Emyooga program

