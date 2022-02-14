GULU — After quitting his job as a special features news reporter at Buganda Broadcasting Service (BBS) two years ago, freelance investigative journalist, Pat Robert Larubi, has landed a gig at the the Vision Group-owned Wan Luo TV.

News reaching our desk indicates that the multitalented talented journalist who is also photographer, television, news and documentary film producer, is returning in the newsroom as a video news editor at Wan Luo TV.

Larubi has been spotted several times at Vision Group’s head offices until last week when he shared a post on his new role.

“New Year, New Beginnings!- I’m happy to share with you all my followers, friends and family that I’m starting a new position at Vision Group’s Wan Luo TV as a Video News Editor. Do let me know of any pressing health, education, enterprise, business, agriculture and education concerns, challenges and spotlight stories anywhere across the region,” Larubi wrote on social media.

The former NTV Uganda correspondent for Acholi subregion had taken a hiatus after his BBS stint, to pursue other interests among them his advocacy work for people with disability. He would also make an attempt at elective politics and farming.

A source close to him revealed that he took on the job at Wan Luo TV in a bid to reconnect with his roots and also tell the region’s story to the world, which he was not able to do effectively at the time he worked with Buganda Broadcasting Service (BBS) given the nature of its programming.

A seasonal journalist, Larubi has during his career brought to the fore mind-blowing special features and investigative stories like the nodding horror, the plight of persons with albinism, the sexual and reproductive health rights of persons with disability as well as the issues of refugees in Uganda.

His colleagues took to social media to congratulate him on his new gig.

“Congratulations. To Achieve this, we need more sensitization in Farming and how to grow businesses in Agriculture and matters around deforestation of the region if we can all work collectively to reverse the trend,” Robert P’Ginyakol commented.

Larubi is a graduate of Information Technology and System Management and holds a post graduate diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from UMCAT- School of Journalism.

He holds several other professionally acclaimed training and certification from ACME, DW and Aga-khan University with years of cross cutting media experience in public relation, event planning and media management.

Working with Disabled Peoples Organizations and Governmental.

His achievement as a leader, journalist and activist is commendable

– Congratulations.

