KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has appointed the former head of Criminal Investigation Department – CID, AIGP Grace Akullo to head of Interpol.

This comes a day after Akullo handed over CID office to Maj Tom Magambo.

Akullo was on November, 22, 2011 appointed as the new CID director to replace AIGP Edward Ochom but on January ,25, President Museveni appointed Maj Tom Magambo from the Internal Security Organisation to replace her.

Akullo replaces Charles Birungi who has been serving in this office after succeeding AIGP Fred Yiga.

Speaking on Thursday as she handed over office to the new bearer, Akullo listed a number of high profile case she has dealt with during her tenure.

She mentioned the July 2010 twin blasts at Lugogo and Ethiopian Village in Kabalagala by Al Shabaab terrorists’ group in which the culprits were arrested, convicted and sentenced to long term jail punishments.

“ After the 2010 twin bombings in Kampala in which 79 people were killed, 15 suspects were charged to court, 10 were convicted and 05 were acquitted,” she said .

Akullo also mentioned the 2015 murder that shocked the nation after businessman Juvenal Nsenga was run over by his wife Jackie Uwera Nsenga in their marital home in Munyenga.

The trial saw the wife sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for murder and her efforts to appeal the sentenced were futile.

She said she was also proud of having successfully handled investigations into the sudden death of former Butaleja MP Cerinah Nebanda in which two people were convicted, Eriya Ssebunya also known as Kasiwukira murder, Greater Masaka panga murders between 2017 and 2018, attempted assassination of Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, kidnap and murder of Maria Nagirinya and the murder and robbery at Cheap Hardware in Nansana in 2018.

