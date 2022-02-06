ADDIS ABABA – Vice President Jessica Alupo has made strong calls and commitment in advancing the Common African Position on the UN Security Council reform. Alupo was speaking at the African Union Committee of 10 (C10) meeting that was chaired by its coordinator- Sierra Leon’s President Dr. Julius Maada Bio.

The meeting was called to discuss reforms that Africa seeks, to be included at the United Nations Security Council.

“We demand for Africa to have two permanent seats with two veto rights and two more non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council”, Alupo stressed, adding that “this is Africa’s legitimate right and aspiration to correct the historical injustices endured by the continent”.

The Vice President who was accompanied at the meeting by State Minister for International relations Okello Oryem said that calls for reform at the UN Security Council, are “not a favour, but a right of all peoples that inhabit the planet earth”, adding that the present geopolitical realities are compelling for a “comprehensive reform of the Security Council to make way for equitable representation.”

She called upon member states to work towards achieving progress in the negotiations on reform in the context of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) “so that Africa can assume its rightful place in the Security Council”.

In January, Uganda hosted the 9th Ministerial meeting, comprised of Ministers of the C-10 member states which reinforced the call for Africa to remain solidly united behind the Common African Position.

Later in the day, and at the sidelines of the summit, Alupo had a meeting with the President of Ghana, to whom he delivered a special message from President Museveni.

