KAMPALA — Aloesha Organic Natural Health Products Limited a provider of health services through the use of conserving centuries-old herbal medicines has today launched the 10th Anniversary Celebration with different activities lined up, under the theme, “10 years of Natural Healing”.

The announcement was made at a press conference that was held at Aloesha Organic Production Facility, in Mperewe, Kampala.

Established on 16th February 2012, Aloesha Organic has over the years championed a healthy living for every one through unique and innovative solutions that promote and conserve centuries-old herbal medicines for posterity through consistent high quality organic herbal products that meet the requirements and healthy needs of the customer.

While addressing the media at the launch of the 10-year celebration, Aloesha Organic Natural Health Products, Managing Director, Bugingo Don Patrick, revealed that, “Today the world views herbal medicine and other organic products very differently, with a more positive attitude and open-mind ready to learn and appreciate the value of nature.

“We tell this ten-year story with pride as it has been a journey of great lessons, growth and progress that has been made amidst several challenges and obstacles. These hurdles were very necessary for our growth.”

“This day unfortunately finds us without the physical presence of our founder, the late Hajjat Aisha Nakasujja, may her soul rest in peace. We pay great tribute to her in this celebration as a great vision bearer, an incredible entrepreneur, an awesome mother and a loyal servant of Allah. Hajjat Nakasujja started Aloesha Organic with a unique motive of changing the mindset of Ugandans and the world towards Herbal Medicine and all products sourced from organic & natural raw materials/plant-based materials”.

Aloesha boasts of a range of herbal/organic products to include; Skin care products like Aloe Soap, Facial cleanser, among others, Jelly to include (Spring Jelly, Aloe Herbal Jelly), medicinal products (Ulcer solution, immunity booster, cough medicines) to mention a few. In addition, Aloesha Organic provides services like, medical checkups, laboratory tests, facial care services, among others.

Speaking at the press conference, Hajji Jamil Mukwaya Lutaakome, the President Uganda Herbalists Association explained that, “We are pleased and honored that the President of Uganda H.E. Yoweri Museveni signed and endorsed the law that guides all herbal medicine and complementary usage and production, this will be used as a guideline in execution of our duties. And I congratulate Aloesha for this great achievement, as an association, we will continually render our support.”

Fagil Mandy, an education and training consultant at Aloesha Organic Training Institute noted that,” I applaud the leadership at Aloesha Organic for the milestone registered in marking 10 years. I am delighted that I will be working with the team as I provide advisory and mentorship support, which is intended towards passing on appropriate knowledge, and skill to the students who take up courses at the Aloesha Organic Training Institute.”

John Kaddu, an evaluator at Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) commended Aloesha Organic for utilizing the existing natural resources to not only inspire a healthy lifestyle through the range of products they have introduced to the market, but contributing to the positive growth of the economy through creating employment avenues for the youth. PSFU pledged its support to the organization among other industry players who support economic growth initiatives.

“The 10-year journey wouldn’t be possible without collaborative efforts formed with our different stakeholders to include; Our staff, partners like (National Drug Authority, PSFU, Uganda National Bureau of Standards, Uganda Registration Services Bureau, Uganda Industrial Research Institute, Uganda Manufactures Association, only to mention a few, not forgetting those who would wish to collaborate with us in time to come. We commit to do our best to meet your needs and constantly keep improving for the better as we look up to the next 10 years as the challenge and opportunity before us.” Bugingo concluded.

