KABALE – The Vice President Jessica Alupo has condoled with the family of the departed governor of Prof Tumusime Mutebile.

Alupo who was in Kabale for the celebration of the Kabale Diocesean Bishop annual appeal fund (BAAF) passed by the home where she laid a wreath and signed the condolence book.

At the home of the deceased, the Vice President was received by his brother, Brg (RTD) Eng Sabiti and other family members,who shared times and memories of the deceased as an extremely intelligent, peace loving, honest, hard working man who died before his time. Brg Mutebile said that the deceased who had a brief history of diabetes, had hoped to return to work, only to contract COVID-19, which gave him no chance of survival.

Alupo re-echoed Government’s sympathies to the family and thanked the lord for the governor’s time, efforts and commitment to our country, through his years of excellence to Bank of Uganda and Ministry of Finance, saying there was so much to emulate and learn from him.

Present at home were the Ministers for ICT and National Guidance-Chris Baryomunsi and of State for Finance-David Bahati.

The body of the late Governor has been airlifted to Kabale and will be laid to rest on Sunday, at his home in omuruhita, Kabale.

