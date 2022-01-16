KAMPALA —Victoria University has unveiled Michelle Kirabo as the new guild president following virtual elections.

The bachelor of journalism and media studies student garnered 461 votes against Abdul Basit Kasimagwa, who polled 155 votes. Kirabo succeeds Mark Serebe, who took power more than a year ago.

Addressing the students, Kirabo promised to be more practical than theoretical and to work hand-in-hand with everyone at the campus.

“……the fact they put me to work, I am not going to do more of talking but more of actions,” she said, promising a clear departure from the hypocrisy, aggrandizement and self centeredness of past leaders, who preach heaven during campaigns and practiced hell after being elected.

“I have a good team because most people who have promised heaven and have brought hell, do not always have a good team of people to help them. Your manifesto could have ten items, ten issues, but u have a team of dwanzi’s, lazy people, people who don’t want to work,” Michelle said.

“You can never push people to keep working, if they don’t want to work, yet you have just a year to effect all these things. And therefore, my team is comprised of people who are reliable, people who want to work, and people who have been elected so that their duty is not to me, but to people who voted for them.”

The elections were conducted using an online platform called VClass (Virtual Campus), where students log into the portal to access the voting materials. However, to be a voter, one must have been a registered student.

Victoria University joins a list of several universities which embraced online voting following the closure of schools in 2020.

