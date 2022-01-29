KABALE – The Vice President Jessica Alupo has urged the people of Kabale to use the border opening as another opportunity to develop our countries through production of necessary goods and services.

Alupo made the remarks at the celebrations to mark the Kabale Diocese Bishop’s annual fund, where she was representing the President.

Her remarks came as the country gears up for the opening of the border which has been closed for over two years. She called upon leaders and locals to join hands and propel messages of positive energy, calling for articulate information that builds permanent bridges.

“Let us avoid provocative statements and engage in productive activities like trade. Let’s talk about the future of possibilities that enhance livelihoods of the people. Let’s remind the communities that we are the same with endless opportunities”, she added.

The Vice President also saluted their Excellencies Paul Kagame and Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who engaged at different levels to realise this [border opening].

“The two leaders initiated messages of hope, had costant engagements, sent emissaries and did everything possible” adding that “the different efforts have born fruit”. She quoted the Bible; “Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called the children of God”.

Speaking about opportunities and using her own backyard example,

Alupo said people from the east were exporting to Rwanda.

“In Katakwi, people used to sell gnuts that would end up in Rwanda. Infact, trailers used to lineup for gnuts destined to Rwanda. If we are positive, our country will move far with all of us as beneficiaries”.

In his remarks read for him by the Vice President, President Museveni applauded the Bishop and the clergy for upholding the work of God.

“We are here for a humanitarian cause and an occasion that presents us an opportunity to carry each others burden while contributing to development.” The President said he was very optimistic that the church would reduce the burden on the faithful through income generating projects that contribute to prosperity like the proposed commercial building.

“The church must be at the forefront, where their flock participate in activities that prosper and grow communities. Construction of the two storeyed building is a therefore a cause worthy of our support that will render ourselves in the kingdom of Christ”.

The President said that NRM Government continues to ensure that all ugandans prosper and develop their households.

“Many industries have been commissioned and they provide many opportunities. I encourage the youth to take advantage of different programs and avoid negative ideology because it endangers our country. Do not compromise your health,always be ready to contribute to the country”, the President remarked.

Alupo delivered the President’s contribution of UGX 150m, to Bishop Callist of Kabale Diocese, under whose initiative, the annual fund runs. In his remarks, Bishop Callist expressed gratitude to the President for supporting different other initiatives that the church has started, singling out the tea project which he said, was a direct initiative by the President.

The Minister for Information-Chris Baryomunsi thanked the parishioners for their efforts in adhering to the guidelines that kept the Covid-19 numbers low in Uganda.

Several speakers hailed Government for the positive relations and for the conducive environment, in spite of the COVID-19 setback.

The National chairman of liaty Gervase Ndyanabo who spoke on behalf of the laity alluded to this, citing the presence of the Vice President as “a sign of the great partnership between the Government and the church”.

Present at the function were Ministers Bahati and Musasizi, MPs from the region and other faithful from the 6 districts that make Kigezi subregion-Kanungu, Rukungiri, Kabale, Rubanda, Rukiga and Kisoro.

Over UGX1.8bn was collected in cash and pledges this far.

Related