By Nelson Kasimbi

KAMPALA – Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has warned that they will not sit to see when a certain group of people engages in activities that damage roads.

The Authority’s spokesperson Ssepembwa Allan Kyobe in an interview with PML Daily said that vandalism is a crime, and all those who indulge themselves in this act will be heavily punished.

The majority mentioned, included rioters who barn tyres on the road, boda-boda men who also ride while pulling steel bars, shop keepers, saloon and restaurants operating nearer roads, pour water mixed with chemicals on the road, that damages the carpet, affecting the durability, making government spend more than its expectation.

Ssepambwa said the law is very clear; anyone who engages in activities that damages road infrastructures, mercilessly, is to be punished to let others learn.

“The 2019 Road Act, also known as the Traffic and Road Safety Act, was revised to punish such people, and all those vandalizing roads, should be ready to face the law.”

UNRA notices that road vandalisation is more common during riots, where tyres are burnt on the road, which he says this damages the road carpet, sighting out a riot that sparked after the arrest of NUP party president in Luka district, when making efforts to knock out NRM’s Yoweri Kaguta Museveni from the presidential office, which he has occupied for 35 years, and making 40 in 2026, after his re-election bid in the just concluded 2020 general elections.

According to Engineer George William Mugwanya, the government should with politicians have this problem dealt with

“Government should continue to engage with other politicians to educate their followers about the dangers of vandalizing roads, because these are things they will have to begin from, upon making their political dreams come true,” says Engineer Mugwanya.

Ugandans are always complaining of bad roads, yet they are the most vandalizers of roads, according to the Uganda National Road Authority.

