KAMPALA – Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has reacted on the reports of a planned demonstration by some residents in Lira city over the delayed resumption of road construction works.

“In an unfortunate instance of erroneous and misleading mobilization, sections of

the local area leadership stated mistruths about the Lira – Kamdini project that we wish to correct as follows.”

The Lira-Kamdini road is included in the North Eastern Road Corridor Asset Management Project (NERAMP), as part of the Lot 2 section: Soroti-Lira-Kamdini.

The project is funded by the Government of Uganda and the World Bank.

UNRA says the type of Contract being implemented is not like the traditional contracting arrangements where studies are conducted before the works implementation is procured.

“The signed contract covers the required studies including Environmental, Social and Technical, and the works execution.”

“Being a World Bank financed project, compliance to Environmental and Social safeguard (ESS) requirements is key. No activity can take place without World Bank’s clearance of Environmental and Social safeguard.”

Now, UNRA says, the design for the planned intervention which is total reconstruction is complete.

“Start of Works awaits clearance safeguards documents by the World Bank who are co-financing the project with the Government of Uganda.”

When approval of the pending ESS documentation, including the Road Environmental & Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the source of aggregates is secured, UNRA says priority will be given to the Lira-Kamdini section and works will start immediately. The Contractor is sufficiently equipped and on site to immediately embark on the works.

In the interim routine maintenance is ongoing, and has now resumed following the Christmas break that the contractor and his team had taken Contractor machinery seen in action at Alyat, 25Km from Lira City after Comer Aboke at Chainage.

“It’s also noteworthy that in October 2021, UNRA and all Lango sub-region Members of Parliament undertook a 3day tour of all the road projects in the region. During the tour, UNRA committed to and indeed, the 3 main national key road projects construction works have begun, these include: Rwekunye – Apac (90km), Apac – Lira – Puranga (100km) and Soroti – Dokolo – Kamdini. The works contract was signed and contractor is on site for all three projects.”

As the works progress, UNRA says are aware of the intermittent traffic interruptions along Lira-Kamdini road. UNRA acknowledges the obvious inconvenience these interruptions cause and extends an apology to the public.

They appealed to the public to continue observing the traffic management guidelines that have been put in place to enhance safety, enable smooth flow of traffic and avoid accidents.

