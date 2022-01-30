KAMPALA —The United States has delivered 1,684,800 more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?to Uganda.

Combined with previous donations, the United States has now provided Uganda more than 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“With the arrival of 1.6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses January 29, I am proud to announce the United States has now donated more than 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Ugandan people,” Natalie E. Brown, the U.S. Ambassador to Uganda said.

“With Uganda’s economy and schools finally fully reopened, now is not the time for complacency. Now is the time to do your part to keep yourself and your community safe and get the jab,” she said, adding that with almost 10 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered worldwide, there is clear evidence that vaccines are safe and prevent avoidable hospitalizations and death.

“We must all accelerate our efforts to end this pandemic. If you are not vaccinated, get the jab!”

In addition to vaccine donations, the United States has provided further assistance valued at?more than?$122 million to support Uganda’s COVID-19 response.

In support of Uganda’s national vaccine rollout, the United States has provided technical and financial support in data management, risk communication, health worker training, human resources support, supply chain strengthening, and cold storage capacity.

To date, the United States has donated more than 410?million COVID-19

Related