KISORO — Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) has delivered relief items to 300 families affected by floods in Kisoro district, western Uganda.

At least 9 people died early this week and more 800 were affected after heavy rain on the slopes of Mount Muhavura on 24 January 2022 sent floods, mud, boulders and debris crashing through parts of Kisoro District, destroying homes, roads and infrastructure.

The affected Sub-Counties include Nyarusiza, Muramba and Bunagana according to a joint affect area assessment conducted by regional humanitarian works including

Uganda RedCross, Military, Uganda Police Force, Uganda Wildlife Authority and the Kisoro District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) led by area RDC.

Irene Nakasiita, the Uganda Red Cross spokesperson said with 24 hours, the Uganda RedCross with support from European Union through Netherlands RedCross, International Federation of the RedCross had activated the response to support affected families.

“300 most affected families were selected for this relief aid. We have coordinated with the Office of Prime Minister who will also be sending more support in form of food and non food relief to the affected communities. We thank our partners who enable us to have prepositioned relief stock that we can immediately utilize when such disasters occur. This support supplements what we have already offered as life saving interventions and we believe this will enable them develop coping mechanisms,” Nakasiita said.

Minister of State for Disasters from the Office of the Prime Minister Esther Anyakun who joined the response appreciated the fast response made by the Uganda Red Cross Society.

“We thank Red Cross for coming in so fast to save the situation. The Government through the Office of the Prime Minister has also prepared food and non food relief kits and this will be coming through soon,” she said.

Anyakun also revealed that government has prepared UGX. 500,000/= for every family that lost someone in the floods.

” I am here to pass on the condolences to the families. We will work with your district leadership and Members of Parliament from your district to see how to find land and relocate the displaced families.” Anyakun added.

The district leadership mentioned that this is the first kind of heavy flooding and mudslide disaster they have experienced since time in memorial.

“We request the Government to support us to establish the cause and source of the mud and such heavy flooding. We have failed to know where this water came from. We need experts to come and go to the mountains to conduct thorough research. We also request a team from all concerned Ministeries of Government to come for a Joint assessment exercise to help us restore the affected infrastructure. We need roads, water sources, livelihoods and all Government departments and Ministries responsible should come in to help us, Sarah Mateke, Woman MP for Kisoro, who also doubles as the Minister of State for Youths.

Uganda’s weather department on Jan. 19 said that although December, January and February is generally characterized by sunny and dry conditions, some parts of the country were receiving off-season rains

