KAMPALA —TotalEnergies EP Uganda has on Monday, January 10 launched a free online program dubbed the Tilenga MOOC (Tilenga Massive Open Online Courses) as part of its commitment to National Content Development in Uganda. The program is aimed at identifying, recruiting, training and developing 120 – 150 talented Ugandans to be able to participate in the country’s Oil and Gas sector.

The successful beneficiaries will be trained over the next four years to become production operators, maintenance, and inspection technicians for the Tilenga project. The training will be undertaken in partnership with the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK) followed by international training exposure at a TotalEnergies producing site.

Scheduled to start on January 10th, 2022, the Tilenga MOOC will run for 9 weeks. Students have 3 weeks after the platform is launched in which to enrol for the course. Registration will be open from January 10th, 2022 to January 31st, 2022.

Speaking during the Tilenga MOOC launch event at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Mr. Philippe Groueix, General Manager, TotalEnergies EP Uganda revealed that through the Tilenga Project, the company aims at enhancing the competences and capacities of Ugandan companies, Ugandan citizens and registered entities in oil and gas activities to encourage local participation.

“As a truly Ugandan company, our national content strategy is aimed at maximizing the use of Ugandan expertise, goods and services. The Tilenga MOOC is one of such initiatives that will enhance the skills and knowledge of young talented Ugandans interested in participating in the oil and gas sector,” Mr. Groueix said.

He also revealed that the program is part of TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s National Content Strategy and initiatives which will be highlighted in the truly Ugandan campaign to be launched soon by the company.

The Tilenga MOOC is open to all Ugandans between the ages of 18 – 28 years with emphasis on people living within Tilenga Project areas. An A ‘level (Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education) is the minimum education level requirement. Participants should also have a valid email address.

While speaking at the launch, Ms Peninah Aheebwa, the Director Technical Support Services, Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), commended TotalEnergies EP for starting the Tilenga MOOC program because it fits within the overall national content strategy which is designed to promote the participation of Ugandans and Ugandan companies in the oil and gas sector. “The Authority supports programs that are designed to empower Ugandans to benefit from the opportunities in Uganda’s the oil and gas sector, by giving them the right knowledge and skillset. I thank TotalEnergies for this commendable skilling initiative and urge all Ugandans who meet the criteria for this program and are interested in being part of the transformation of Uganda’s oil and gas industry to embrace it.”

Speaking at the launch on behalf of the Chairperson Governing Council, Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba, Mr Eric Olanya said, “We are pleased to be partnering with TotalEnergies

through an MoU signed today to facilitate the delivery of quality training to these future technicians that will work on the incredible project. This is an exciting opportunity for Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba, the young people and the country as a whole. The project offers a unique value proposition in all aspects but more importantly, in the provision of specialized training and employment of our citizens.”

Benefits of undertaking the Tilenga MOOC

Mr. Groueix added that participants will benefit from technical, scientific, and mathematical knowledge. Participants who successfully complete the MOOC will receive a certificate of completion.

In addition, successful participants will form a pool of young Ugandans with potential to be selected for opportunities in the Tilenga project.

Besides career and skills benefits, participants will also receive intensive training on Health, Safety and Environment.

‘Due to the highly risky and technical nature of the industry, Health, Safety and Environment are priorities for TotalEnergies and key aspects of the Tilenga project. The safety of our employees, contractors and communities is of paramount importance to the Company.’ he said.

Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Tilenga MOOC will be a great way of sharing knowledge on the Tilenga project with a large audience of potential members of the workforce while adhering to the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). This is because all classes will be accessed online without a need for physical engagement.

