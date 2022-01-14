KAMPALA — The head of the Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU) Col. Edith Nakalema on Friday interacted with the occupants of the Nnabagereka Development Foundation land at Buswa-Sissa, Wakiso District.

Officials attended the meeting called for by SH-ACU from ministry of Lands, The Nnabagereka Development Foundation and the Buganda land board.

In her opening remarks, Col. Nakalema thanked all the stakeholders for attending the baraza meeting and informed them that the purpose of the gathering was to get an update from the Ministry of lands on the boundary opening survey done and agree on the next steps in resolving the issue of the said land between the Nabagereka development foundation as owners of the land and the squatters.

In their findings, the Ministry of Lands established that the Nnabagereka foundation land sits on 25.10 acres.

Present at the Baraza meeting, Owek.Christopher Bwanika, the Buganda Kingdom Attorney General assured the occupants of the Nnabagereka Development Foundation land that there are no intentions of evicting them.

He urged them to embrace dialogue and find solutions to coexist on the land if only to better themselves and the Kingdom of Buganda.

The meeting ended successfully with all stakeholders agreeing that the next step was for the surveyors to map out the bibanja to establish where all occupants are allocated and then share a location map.

This is all intended to ascertain the number of occupants on the said land. The exercise will commence on Monday 17th January 2022.

“The counting process will commence on Monday 17th to 19th January 2022. I therefore urges the occupants to accept the exercise which is to be spearheaded by the Ministry of lands together with the Nnabagereka Development Foundation, the Buganda Land Board and the Local Leaders to understand the number of people occupying the land”, said Col Nakalema.

Later in the evening, Col Nakalema met with the Nnabagereka at Bulange, Mengo where she gave her a progress report on the land in question.

Present at the meeting was the Chairman LC1 Buswa, Mr. Kawesi who informed the Nabagereka that they had agreed to the proposal to establish the bibanja holding on the land they are currently occupying and promised full cooperation with the Ministry of Lands officials

In her remarks, Her Royal Highness, the Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda thanked the State House Anti corruption unit led by Col Nakalema for having heeded to their call to resolve the matter and for the speedy progress and resolutions so far.

She reminded all present that the foundation needs the land to carry out developmental projects in line with the goals of the Nabagereka Development foundation and more so to build “Ekisaakate”.

