KAMPALA — Bridge Schools Uganda has assured parents and guardians of their children’s safety as the schools reopen as directed by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Bridge Uganda Country Director Elizabeth Kankya has assured parents that reopening of their schools has been accompanied by full health measures as directed by the government.

“We have worked hard to make sure that we reopen strong and ensure a safe return to our schools. The health, safety, and well-being of our pupils, staff, and families is top of mind. We are committed to following government guidelines and ensuring that we are a good partner for everyone in our community,” said Elizabeth Kankya.

Since schools closed in March 2020, Bridge Uganda said they have been committed to ensuring all pupils and families have the learning resources and support they need. The institution provided free learning materials to pupils to ensure continued learning at home.

With the reopening of schools, Bridge Uganda say they will continue providing quality learning as they observe the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

At their schools’ premises, they have put several public health signs, procured sufficient hand washing materials and face masks for their learners.

“Bridge Uganda will be following and implementing all government reopening guidelines and measures. These include putting up health and safety posters in schools, requiring masks for all pupils and staff, enhanced cleaning, ensuring social distancing, and improving hand washing facilities,” added Elizabeth Kankya.

On arrival, all the staff and pupils are expected to undergo temperature screening while the desks have been rearranged for social distancing.

Learners in Uganda reported back to schools on January 10, 2022. The reopening was confirmed by President Museveni in his 2021 end-of-year address to the nation. The learners have stayed at home for two years and there are learners that have never stepped in school since the March 2020 closure despite attaining school-going age.

In March 2020, President Museveni closed all educational institutions in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19. Until October 2020, institutions were cleared to operate in a phased manner before the country was hit again with a second wave of Covid in June 2021.

Bridge Uganda is excited to reopen strongly and is committed to deliver exceptional learning while prioritising for safety and care to meet pupil and family needs.

