ENTEBBE – The body of the Late Bank of Uganda Governor, Professor Emmanuel Tumisiime-Mutebile has Tuesday evening arrived at Entebbe airport.

The body was received by Minister of ICT, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, former Premier Ruhakana Rugunda, friends, and family members.

Prof. Mutebile passed on in the wee hours of Sunday at Nairobi Hospital where he was battling life for a long time.

He was until his death a Ugandan economist and banker and the country’s longest-serving governor of the central bank of Uganda.

He was first appointed to that position on 1 January 2001 and was re-appointed for a second five-year term on 1 January 2006.

A seasoned professional economist and reformer, he spearheaded the design and implementation of the Economic Reform Program that restored Uganda from the economic crises of the 1970s and 1980s to sound economic performance during his service as the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury in the ministry responsible for finance, planning, and economic development.

He worked as a consultant for multilateral and regional organizations including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of East and Central Africa, UK Department for International Development, the North-South Institute in Canada, and for the governments of Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Eritrea, and Nepal.

According to the program, Mutebile will be buried on Monday next week at his home in Kabale in western Uganda.

Related

Continue Reading