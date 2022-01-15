2022 could not have began better for protocol master Pablo Bashir Sewalu. The self-proclaimed Mr Fixer who can often be seen at the side of political heavyweights like Transport minister Gen Katumba Wamala, business persons like Abid Alam is moving his operations international.

Pablo Bashir has been tapped by the Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe Mufti Menk to become his personal handler. The Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe made his wishes known when he asked Pablo to help organise his participation in the wedding of Sami Alam to Emman Siddiqui in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mufti Menk had been invited as the religious leader to preside over the wedding ceremony of Alam family’s Sami to his fiancé Sarah over the weekend in a glitzy ceremony that stretched out over several days from December 31, 2022 to 8th January, 2022.

Mufti Menk then asked Pablo to help organise his trip to the UAE and liaise on his behalf between himself and the Alam family as they laid out how they hoped the nuptial ceremony would proceed. The Nikkah ceremony was conducted at Vida Emirates Hills.

The placement should not come as a surprise as Pablo was at the centre of Mufti Menk’s second visit to Uganda in April 2021. Pablo was tasked to ensure that the revered Sheikh’s trip to Uganda was a success. He was on hand to ensure that Mufti’s Menk’s scheduled meetings with President Yoweri Museveni, religious leaders in the country and prominent persons like the Alam family went off without a hitch.

But almost as exciting for car fan Pablo was getting to ride in the latest Rolls Royce Cullinan while in the UAE. A Rolls Royce of this type cost range from $563,000 for the basic trim level SUV Cullinan (base) to $834,020 for the top of the range SUV Cullinan Black Badge.

The Cullinan is one of the most expensive cars ever made, ridden in only by the ultra rich from heads of state to captains of industry. You have to be rich, rich, in the 1%. Pablo now joins that elite group at least in having been driven in a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Pablo described the experience of being chauffeured in a Cullinan as, “Beautiful. I have been in many cars but that is the first car where when you enter, it is as if the world outside no longer exists. You can’t hear or feel anything unpleasant. That car is special!”

He could not miss the opportunity to take a lifetime of memories of photos to commemorate the occasion as he posed under the “starry roof” of the Cullinan with friend and brother to the groom, Sami Alam.

