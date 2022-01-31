KAMPALA – The ruling National Resistance Movement deputy Secretary-General, Namayanja Rose Nsereko has applauded the National Resistance Army (NRA), now UPDF, for ushering in relative peace and stability which has attracted investment and economic growth in the country.

Namayanja made the comments on Sartuday at Kololo Ceremonial grounds while addressing a section of youth from the five divisions of Kampala Capital City who were gathered to congratulate President Yoweri Museveni and the NRM party upon reaching the 36th National Liberation day anniversary.

“We gather here at Kololo to celebrate our forces which fought to bring relative peace and stability in the country and the region at large. It is this peace which has facilitated business investments and economic growth as we aim at attaining the middle-income status,” she said.

Namayanja who previously served as a youth leader in various capacities including the first Youth Member of Parliament for Central Region told the youths to take advantage of the existing NRM government programs if they are to improve their lives.

“For what I am, for what I have been and what I will ever be. I will owe it to the youth programs introduced by the Movement Party,” Namayanja emphasized as she emplored youths to provide timely leadership, stand out from the ordinary, be outstanding and be role models.

She also commended the NRM government for interventions like Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) which have provided free education to children from poor families hence reducing illiteracy. What is left however according to Namayanja, is, improving the quality of learning under those programmes.

In his comments, Brig.Gen.Felix Kulayigye said the NRA Guerilla fighters led by Yoweri Museveni were very patriotic and chose to put their lives on the line to liberate the country from bad governance, state-inspired violence and extrajudicial killings.

“It takes both overwhelming conviction and patriotism for about 40 people with only 27 guns to declare war and defeat a sitting government that is highly entrenched and facilitated.

He asked the youth to emulate the patriotism exhibited by the crop of leaders like President Museveni and his colleagues.

Other guests who attended the celebrations Include Kampala Executive Director, Dr Dorothy Kisakka and Kampala Resident City Commissioner, Mr Hood Hussein.

