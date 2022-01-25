President Museveni has named Major General, Tumusiime Kasigazi as the new Deputy Inspector General of the Uganda Police Force.

Farouk Kirunda, the Deputy Press Secretary to the President said Major General, Tumusiime replaces the former Deputy IGP, Major General Peter Lokech who died last year was appointed on Tuesday.

“H.E President Kaguta Museveni has appointed Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Kasigazi as Deputy Inspector General of Police,” Kirunda via twitter.

Until his deployment today, Maj Gen Katsigazi has been serving as the Deputy Commander of the UPDF Air Force, a position he assumed in January 2020.

He is the former Defence Liaison Officer at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Commander of Motorized Infantry Brigade and Acting Chief of Staff Land Forces.

By being appointed as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, Katsigazi will now relieve Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba who was in November appointed to be in charge of the office in an acting capacity in a bid to avoid having a vacuum.

