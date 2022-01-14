KAMPALA —The State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has asked the people of Kalungu not to be misled by politicians who are bent on criticising Emyooga initiative.

He made these comments on Wednesday while speaking in Kalungu as part of his follow up program on the Emyooga.

He said the problem the people of Kalungu have is poverty and therefore they should forget about politics and focus on development.

“If any politician tells you to just eat the Emyooga money, you should consider him or her your worst enemy,”Kasolo said.

He reminded the people of Kalungu that he comes from greater Masaka and ever since President Museveni handed Emyooga to him he has put a lot of emphasis in Masaka.

” As leaders we must work for people. People are more interested in development not politics,” he said.

He cited a Sacco in Rwampara district, in western Uganda, which got Shs 30 million from Emyooga program but now they’ve have over Shs 200 million in savings attributing this to working together and avoiding politics.

He asked Sacco leaders to furnish him with particulars of people who have defaulted because the money was given to Saccos but it’s painful for members not to repay the money. “The money is for Saccos not government, So they should return the money to the Saccos such that it’s loaned out to other people.” Mr Kasolo said

According to Mary Namuli the chairperson Kalungu West Women Entrepreneur Sacco women centered Saccos are doing a better when compared to other groups. She says the Sacco got Shs 30 million from Emyooga fund in 2020, they have since saved Shs 15 million shillings and they have loaned out Shs 41 million shillings. The Sacco has 36 associations but only 6 have been able to get loans.

She says as result of Emyooga program 35 women on the Sacco were trained in Yoghurt production by Uganda Industrial Research institute. “These women can now produce yoghurt, the only challenge has been Covid-19 induced restrictions which now have been lifted,” Namuli says.

Mr Kasolo doubled down on his pledge that well performing Saccos are going to get Shs 20 million each this financial year.

Aisha Sekindi, the minister of water and environment, also rallied the people of Kalungu to take Emyooga program as a development program but not a token of voting the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) .

“Many people thought they were bribes such that they vote for political leaders but they have realized that it’s not the case, “Ms Sekindi said

For the case of bickering among political leaders she argued for unity despite apparent political differences.

Kalungu Local Government has two Constituencies that is Kalungu East and Kalungu West comprised of 36 Emyooga SACCOS under 18 categories

The district was among the first districts in Uganda to receive seed Capital from Micro Finance Support center and by February 2021, 75% of the beneficiaries had accessed the money.

The SACCOS received Ugx 1.12 Billion from Government through Micro Finance Support center directly to their accounts in DFCU Bank Masaka Branch

The 34 SACCO’s each received Ugx 30 Million and the other 2 SACCO’s for elected leaders each received Ugx 50 Million

The two constituencies have managed to mobilize a total of Ugx 501,564,300 through savings from members who save directly in their SACCOS

