MBARARA – Kigambira Safari Lodge has fulfilled its pledge to pay school fees for four athlete girls from Rwampara, Kiruhura and Wakiso districts who emerged victorious at the marathon organized inside Lake Mburo National Game Park in mid-January to promote conservation.

Up to Ugx4,285,000 has been shared between the four girls; Loyapus Maximillah from Sanga town council in Kiruhura district, Evas Nasasira from Wakiso district, as well as Margret Caroline and Orikiriza Assumpta from Rwampara District, who participated and emerged winners in their respective races.

Kigambira Safari Lodge, a high-end luxury accommodation found in Lake Mburo National Park has set itself apart for its world-class hospitality services and impactful community outreach programmes, which is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

At the successful marathon on January 15, 2022, dubbed Kigambira Marathon Run in Wild’, Kigambira Safari Lodge proprietor Brig Charles Bakahumura promised to pay this year’s school fees for the four girls who competed with the boys in the race and emerged winners.

“In addition to conservation, we are helping the girl children who were severely affected by effects of Covid-19,” Brig Bakahumura said.

The girls who won the 10km were Evas Nansasira (winner Women), Margret Caroline (First Runner Up), Orikiriza Assumpta (Second Runner up), and needed support for school fees.

Assumpta is a senior four student at Rwinyaga Senior School while Margaret is in her Senior Five Class at Mwizi SS both in Rwampara district. While Ms Loyapus Maximillah, a Primary Seven pupil of Parental Care Primary Sanga, in Kiruhura district was the overall best girl in the 5km race.

While handing over the school fees packages, Mrs Karungi Bakahumura, the director of Kigambira Safari Lodge said she was glad to impact the lives of the girl child.

She saluted their talent and challenged the girls to continue their education while developing their talent in athletics.

Mrs Bakahumura said, “We know very well that education of the girl child is one the best ways to promote conservation, cause development in communities and mitigate climate change.” She added, “Educating women influences negative cultural negative because they will teach their children to respect nature.”

Kigambira marathon which was graced by world marathon champion Joshua Cheptegei was organised by Kigambira Safari Lodge in partnership with Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) with the objective of promoting conservation, tourism and sustainable development of communities around Lake Mburo National Game Park.

About Kigambira Safari Lodge

Kigambira Safari Lodge a high-end luxury accommodation in Lake Mburo National Park is located 37km from Mbarara city, the biggest urban centre in Western Uganda. The hotel with single and family rooms with a terrace, features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a bar and garden in Bakijurura and offers a 24-hour front desk and room service.

About Lake Mburo National Game Park

Lake Mburo National Park is the smallest of the 10 national parks in the country. But what the 370 square kilometre park lacks in size, it makes up with its rich variety of plants and animals such as the eland, impala, buffaloes, hippos, warthogs, giraffes and klipspringers. It is believed to be home to the highest concentration of leopards and is also home to the largest population of zebras in Uganda.

Related