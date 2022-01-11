KAMPALA —Kampala Parents School has registered a massive turn out for the first term of the academic year 2022.

The students were dropped by their parents, have their temperatures checked, Sanitize, masks, before allowing them into school premises.

The school’s academic performance is at the required standard and this is because of the well-trained staff members who are talented in handling and disciplining pupils a key to success as evidenced by the good performance for many consecutive years.

Kampala Parents’ School is on international level but follows a local curriculum.

It’s situated along Lugogo bypass and has an enrolment of over 2500 pupils with 118 well trained teachers and over 150 non-teaching staff members. The pupils come from all over the world.

The school has been an academic hub of Uganda because of the balanced curriculum offered.

The school is owned by city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and it is part of the Ruparelia Group of companies.

Related