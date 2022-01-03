KAMPALA – Police have revealed that the arrested novelist Rukirabashaija Kakwenza had on several occasions via social media abused President Yoweri Museveni and the First Son, also the Commander of the Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Museveni critic, author and political activist, was last week “violently” arrested by plain-clothed operatives who broke into his house in Kisasi, Kampala detained at an unknown place. It was later established that they were operatives from the Crime Intelligence Directorate.

However, speaking to the press on Monday, Crimes Investigations Division spokesperson, Charles Twiine Mansio said Kakwenza often used his social media platforms to make posts which were belittling, abusive and personal to the two members of the first family.

“On December 24, using his Twitter handle electronically without any purpose of legitimate communication repeatedly abused the president of the Republic of Uganda using derogatory abusive and belittling his person. On 26th, the same gentleman through the same forum using the same belittling, derogatory and abusive words he made similar statements and attacked the person of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba without any legitimate purpose of communication,” Twiine said.

Although several activists say Kakwenza was exercising his right to speak out to those in power, Twiine said that using abusive language and going personal has no place in society.

“This is very bad. Abusive language has no platform or place in society, socially and legally. Even the most known opposition politicians have not used such words. You can challenge the system or method of work but can’t go personal. When you go personal it becomes an offence. This level of illusiveness and impunity is condemned,” Twiine said.

He said that Kakwenza’s case is offensive communication which is criminal in nature and police had to intervene and will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Mr. Kakwenza was famed for his political views on Facebook and Twitter.

Related