KAMPALA – The Forum for Democratic Change – FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat has no kind words for the fallen Bank of Uganda Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, arguing that he did not have to die in office.

Prof. Mutebile died in the wee hours of Sunday at Aghakhan Hospital, Nairobi on life support.

“His death in Nairobi speaks volume about the ailing health facilities in the country. And Mutebile did not have to die in office. He has been unwell for a number of years and ought to have vacated office. There is something between him and Museveni about dying in office. Greed,” said Eng. Amuriat.

Amuriats says Mutebile was held hostage by President Yoweri Museveni and “struggled throughout his tenure at Bank of Uganda to stabilize the shilling he undermined by printing extra money to sustain the regime.”

“Because of the over hatching influence of the regime on bank of Uganda, the economy is on drip,” he said on Monday.

He said that Uganda borrows more than Shs 7 trillion annually to pay salaries of government employees and to fund other recurrent expenditure.

“That is partly what has kept interest rates high because private people are competing with government. As a central bank governor, he has been the regime’s principal economic advisor and he takes a big share of the blame for its failed economic policies. The Bank of Uganda was turned into a Museveni wallet.”

“Remember the first Shs 19 billion bailout to Bassajjabalaba, NRM chairman for entrepreneur’s league then and the Shs 142 billion fictitious compensation to the same man.”

Museveni re-appointed Mutebile as the governor of Bank of Uganda for the a fifth term in January 2021 despite deteriorating life rumors.

Related