KAMPALA —President Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief of armed forces has promoted upto 528 officers to various ranks in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF are pleased to announce the elevation of 528 UPDF Officers to different ranks by Excellency the President and Commander in Chief of the UPDF,” reads part of the statement issued by UPDF acting spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ronald Kakurungu.

The promoted include three officers from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, 27 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 from Captain to Major.

Famous among those promoted are Lt Col Benard Tumegre, Lt Col Mark Mugarura and Lt Col Stephen Nereko, all elevated to full Colonel, the UPDF said.

“The Ministry of Defence and UPDF fraternity congratulate the officers pin the well deserved promotions,” Lt. Col. Kakurungu added.

During a decoration last year, the former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi urged UPDF officers to embrace the extra responsibility that comes with the new ranks.

“Promotions come with new expectations and added responsibility to the UPDF, to your country, to yourselves and your families. The higher you climb, the higher the stakes,” Gen Muhoozi said then.

