KAMPALA – New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe, Kampala has caught fire killing four children and leaving three in critical condition.

It is alleged that the fire started at around 3 am on 15th January 2022 from one of the female pupils’ dormitories.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that the particulars of the victims will be provided later.

He said the injured were evacuated to Kyadondo Hospital in Kisowera Zone, Kawempe I Ward in Kawempe Division and are being treated accordingly.

Police attributed the incident to the school that locally managed the fire outbreak and did not bring it to the attention of the nearest police at Kawempe which he said is an act of gross negligence.

A case file of causing death has been opened at Kawempe police station and police forensic team of experts from the Directorate of Fire and from the Forensics are documenting are at the scene.

