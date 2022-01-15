KAMPALA — The Parliament of Uganda has awarded the former Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Winnie Kiiza with a service award.

Kiiza made received her award from the Deputy Clerk to Parliament, Henry Waiswa on Friday, 14 January 2022.

At the event, Kiiza commended Parliament for being an institution that promotes democracy, good governance and being accessible to the ordinary people.

She said that it was an honour to be recognised by an institution she served for 15 years adding, ‘I am humbled that the works and activities of those in the Opposition can be recognised’.

The former LOP said that the institution of Parliament had been instrumental in promoting good governance by providing for the Office of the Leader of Opposition and supporting its activities. She added that all efforts dedicated towards offering a platform to the Opposition was a sign of growing democracy in the country.

Kiiza appreciated the Clerk to Parliament and all staff for all their dedication towards her while she served as the Leader of the Opposition. “I enjoyed working with everyone and I continue to cherish the moments I had while I served the institution and the country at large,” she added.

Waiswa said that the award was a token of appreciation from Parliament towards Kiiza for exceptional service.

Kiiza served as Kasese District Woman MP under the FDC party from 2006 to 2021. In 2016, she was appointed as the first t female Leader of Opposition in Uganda.

